Home States Kerala

Exam, interview must for cops opting for Crime Branch

Ringing in a change from the accepted practice, the Crime Branch will now take officers on board only after conducting a written exam and interview.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ringing in a change from the accepted practice, the Crime Branch will now take officers onboard only after conducting a written exam and interview.

Since its men can work in mufti not tied down to any particular station and have a fixed work schedule, the Crime Branch has been the most sought-after destination for many officers who want to break away from their hectic schedule in the local police.

All this is going for a toss as the Crime Branch is gearing up to conduct exam and interview for interested candidates at the Police Training College, Thiruvananthapuram and Police Academy, Thrissur, on Saturday. Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankary said 250 cops have applied for a transfer to the wing that is specialised in dealing with serious crimes. The exam and interview together will carry 50 marks; 40 marks for the written exam and 10 for interview.

The exam will have descriptive and objective questions on legal aspects and case diary and translation. The language skills, law awareness, detective skills and computer knowledge will also be analysed.

Thachankary said the Crime Branch requires able officers who are interested in crime investigation. “Professionalism is the indispensable quality of the unit,” he said. Another requirement is that those who want to get on board should be ready to work in the unit for a minimum of three years.

From now onwards, applications for transfer to the Crime Branch wing can be submitted at each units till the 31st of the month. Priority will be given to those who had worked in the wing before. The exams of interested candidates will be held on 15th of each month at the Police Training College and Police Academy under the watch of Headquarters SP.

Those who are selected and are already working in the Crime Branch will be given orientation training for three, five and 10 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Crime Branch
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp