Government plans to float diaspora bonds

CM says bonds are a safe investment option by which non-resident Keralites can participate in state’s development

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government plans to float diaspora bonds to mobilise funds for the state’s development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.“The government is offering several attractive investment options for non-resident Keralites. The diaspora bond is a safe investment option in which the NRKs can participate in the state’s development as well,” he said in his weekly TV show “Naam Munnottu”.

The government has decided to build a semi-high speed rail corridor between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. The project will be implemented in association with the Railways at a cost of around `65,000 crore. The NRK investments through diaspora bonds will help mobilise funds for such projects, the chief minister said.

Pinaryi said his government has big development plans for the Kannur airport. There will be a special zone for NRK ventures. The government will mobilise more small-scale NRK investments into such ventures. The CIAL experience shows that such investments are safe. Last year, the airport company gave 27 per cent dividend.

The state government will give special focus for ventures by women NRKs, Pinarayi said. The government will solve problems faced by women’s ventures to secure loan.

The Overseas Keralites Investment Company was formed to utilise NRK investments for infrastructure development. One of the projects to be implemented by the company is wayside amenity centres. Women entrepreneurs can partner with this project, he said.

Kerala has immense potential in the tourism sector. The state should work to get 3.50 crore tourists a year. The chief minister said the state has an investment-friendly atmosphere now. Problems like ‘nokkukooli’ have been avoided. But some officers indulge in wrong practices without considering the interest of the state. The government will not allow this, he said.

CM’s surety
The state government will give special focus for ventures by women NRKs, Pinarayi said. It will solve problems faced by women's ventures to secure loan

Comments

