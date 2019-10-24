Koodathayi murders: Investigation team takes Jolly’s car into custody

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Hyundai car belonging to Jollyamma Joseph, prime accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case, was on Wednesday taken into custody by the special investigation team(SIT) probing the case. Officers found the car which was parked on the premises of a house near ‘Ponnamattam’, originally her inlaws’ place. It is on the basis of Jolly’s statement that the vehicle was taken into custody.

Besides, small packets containing a white powdery substance, suspected to be poison, were found in a purse placed near the driver’s seat. The powder and other items seized from the vehicle will be send for detailed scientific examination, police said. Jolly had bought the pre-used car from its owner in July 2016. The car was taken into police custody based on Jolly’s statement. Earlier, police had taken custody of Jolly’s scooter and examined it.

Probe progress evaluated

A top-level meeting, chaired by IG (north zone) Ashok Yadav here on Wednesday reviewed the probe’s progress. After the meeting, the IG told reporters the investigation is headed in the right direction. The meeting began at 2.30 pm and concluded around 5.45pm. Kozhikode Rural SP K G Simon, Additional SP Subramanyan TK, Crime Branch DySP R Haridasan, Vadakara DySP Prince Abraham and others were present.