Mahal committees settle triple talaq case in Nadapuram

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The 10-day sit-in protest by a woman and two children in front of her estranged husband’s house has been called off after the triple talaq case was settled following the talks mediated by Vanimel Maambilakool Mahal and Mulivayal Mahal committees.

Fathima Juveriya, 24, has been protesting in front of the house of A K Sameer in Vanimel near Nadapuram demanding justice after he divorced her through triple talaq.

As per the settlement, Sameer has agreed give Rs 15 lakh to Juveriya, of which Rs 12 lakh is for the children. Besides, Sameer has also agreed to bear the education expenses of the children. In return, Juveriya will withdraw all the complaints against Sameer.

As per Juveriya’s complaint, Sameer divorced through triple talaq on September 24. She also alleged that Sameer was planning to marry another woman.

Valayam police have registered case against Sameer for triple talaq under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, but could not question him after went absconding.

IUML leaders Ashraf Kottala and M K Majeed also mediated for settlement.