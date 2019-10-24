RSS unhappy over Rajagopal’s criticism

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State leadership of the RSS is miffed over O Rajagopal’s open criticism of NDA’s performance at the byelection for the Vattiyoorkavu assembly seat. Several senior leaders of the organisation felt his statement was inappropriate. Speaking to reporters the other day, Rajagopal had said the party cadre was not serious in campaigning as it was a by-election.

“This statement is in poor taste. This is an insult to hundreds and thousands of dedicated party activists who worked hard to get our candidate S Suresh elected. We don’t know the rationale behind O Rajagopal’s statement,” a senior RSS functionary told TNIE.

The veteran leader further said the RSS’ participation in the campaigning was minimal as their affinity was more towards Kummanam Rajashekharan, a former RSS pracharak who was overlooked as a candidate, than towards an inexperienced Suresh. This too has offended the RSS.

“There was no need for Rajagopal to make such a comment. RSS generally never interferes directly in any election. We may occasionally support the BJP candidate but we are in no way involved in a direct organisational work of the BJP,” the senior leader said.

With Kummanam finishing second in both 2016 and 2019 assembly election, the party was expecting to perform better this time around. RSS and BJP leaders admit Sureh may fare badly than Kummanam, but washing the dirty line out in the public was uncalled for. “BJP is a political party which draws its strength from its ideological and orgnaisational mentor RSS. There is no question of the cadre shying away when a party leader is contesting elections, be general election or a bypoll,” a senior BJP leader told ‘TNIE’.

With the possibility of the BJP candidates not repeating their performances in the last assembly election, knives are already drawn to settle political scores in the party. Rajagopal’s statement is considered as part of this move.