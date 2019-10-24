Victim nun wants women’s commissions to intervene

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the additional district sessions court I, Kottayam, is slated to begin the proceedings of the trial in a rape case against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal on November 11, the victim nun has approached the national and the state women’s commissions alleging he had been repeatedly dishonouring and intimidating her and other nuns who are witnesses in the case. The nun sought the intervention of the commissions to initiate legal action against the accused.

In her complaint, the nun stated that Franco and his followers were continuously disgracing her through a YouTube channel ‘Christian Times’ and social media. “False statements, imputations and fabricated stories tarnishing our reputation and character are being systematically spread through the YouTube channel. To the best of our knowledge, this channel is run by the bishop and his aides,” the complaint said.

She alleged the videos being shown through the channel not only disclosed her identity, but were also intended to humiliate and harass her, fellow nuns who are witnesses in the case and investigating officials and put them under pressure.

In a statement, State Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine said the allegations raised by the nun were extremely serious. She said the state police chief and the police’s cyber wing have been directed to submit a report on the matter in 10 days.“We had earlier sought a report from the Kottayam district police chief on a similar complaint from the nun. As per the DPC’s report, the investigation is under progress. We had also sought another report on a suo motu case registered by the commission. Such incidents are being repeated and they cannot be permitted at all,” she said.