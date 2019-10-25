Home States Kerala

After row, MG varsity cancels grace marks given to BTech students

In a press release, the university said the decision was taken to avoid people casting suspicion over the varsity and the academic community.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Mahatma Gandhi University, which has found itself under immense pressure over the mark-donation row, held an emergency syndicate meeting on Thursday and withdrew the decision to award special moderation to BTech students.

The release did not mention the single grace mark awarded to a BTech student in the controversial file adalat on February 22.

As per the release, the meeting unanimously resolved to withdraw the decision taken by the syndicate on April 30, 2019 to award a special five-mark moderation to BTech students who failed in any of the 56 subjects in the course. The meeting also entrusted the registrar to initiate further steps on the matter.
But there is uncertainty on how to go about it. The university has already issued BTech certificates to 119 students who had applied for the moderation benefit. Though the authorities said they would demand these students to surrender their degree certificates in the wake of the moderation nullification, it will not be an easy task.

“With the university deciding to withdraw moderation, its certificate has become invalid. The registrar has been directed to seek the possibility of collecting these certificates back,”said syndicate member R Pragash.

With regard to the grace mark given to the girl student, the university syndicate clarified that the decision was taken on the basis of an application received at the February 22 adalat, which was organised on the basis of a letter sent by the Higher Education Principal Secretary on February 4.

“Since it was related to grace mark for participating in National Service Scheme (NSS), the matter had been forwarded to the academic council with the approval of the vice-chancellor,” said an officer.
While the syndicate members claimed the grace mark-issue has become a closed chapter after the decision on special moderation was taken by the syndicate on April 30, the academic council is yet to take a decision on the matter.

Comments

