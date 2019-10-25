Home States Kerala

CPM candidate could have boosted LDF’s chances, say cadre

Some leaders had suggested the party should opt for a Hindu candidate in Ernakulam rather than backing a Latin Catholic independent

Published: 25th October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the LDF success in narrowing the UDF’s bypoll victory margin in the latter’s traditional bastion of Ernakulam, a section of the CPM cadre believes the front could have fared better and even wrested the seat if they had fielded a party candidate in the high-profile seat.

The CPM fielding own candidate in Ernakulam was discussed earlier. Some of the CPM leaders had then suggested the party should opt for a Hindu candidate in Ernakulam rather than go by the ‘traditional’ practice of putting up a Latin Catholic.

“Even the likes of  P Rajeev and M Anilkumar could have been considered. However, a majority of the district committee members stuck to the idea of fielding an independent candidate from the Latin Catholic community,” according to a CPM worker.

“Coupled with this, Manu Roy was fielded as an LDF independent with auto-rickshaw as his symbol. His name appeared eighth in the voting machine. And his namesake KM Manu was listed right above Manu Roy’s name. Interestingly, the namesake bagged 2,554 votes,” he added.

‘Bad weather affected us’
CPM district chief C N Mohanan said the incessant rain on polling day poured cold water on the LDF chances. “Due to bad weather,  more than  4,000 voters from our traditional strongholds were not able to cast their votes. Also,  Manu Roy’s namesake garnered around 2,500 votes. Those two factors have affected us in the bypoll which saw a low polling of 57.8 per cent,” he said.

According to Mohanan, there was no discussion or assessment within the CPM on fielding a party
candidate instead of Manu Roy.  “Manu is the party’s choice. It was a hard-fought battle. Right from the start of the campaign, UDF was forced on to the back foot over the Palarivattom flyover graft and corporation’s misgovernance. But it is the adverse weather which derailed us,” he said.

Congress leadership mulls retaining T J Vinodh as Kochi deputy mayor
Kochi: The Ernakulam District Congress leadership is planning to retain T J Vinodh as the deputy mayor in order to avoid factional feud in the corporation council. “Nearly two years ago, Madhya Pradesh HC had permitted Indore Mayor Malini Gaud to enjoy the post of MLA and Mayor posts simultaneously. The HC had found that it was not a violation of the Constitution to continue in two posts at a time. We are also planning to use the possibility of that HC verdict. We will have to take a legal opinion. If we can’t go ahead with this plan, we will select a new deputy mayor,” said a top source in the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LDF UDF CPM Kerala bypoll
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Gallery
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp