Home States Kerala

Hall of shame: Kerala 4th in country, 1st in South India in acid attack cases

Kerala witnessed 13 out of 252 acid attack incidents in the country. Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with 60 cases, while West Bengal is just behind with 54.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

acid attack, violence against women

For representational purposes

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bollywood action crime flick ‘Gangaajal’ came in 2003, 16 years before Mollywood delivered ‘Uyare’. Though the theme and treatment of both the movies differed, both touched on a much-relevant contemporary bane that has destroyed numerous faces and lives - acid attack. Being 16 years behind Bollywood to latch on the topic, one might suspect that Kerala was slow to catch up with its north Indian counterparts in perpetrating this inhumane, violent assault.

However, statistics speak otherwise. As per the most-recently released data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2017, Kerala is fourth in the number of acid attacks overtaking some bigger states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Kerala witnessed 13 out of 252 acid attack incidents in the country. Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with 60 cases, while West Bengal is just behind with 54. Delhi has 17 cases while Kerala is ignominiously placed fourth along with Odisha.

Unlike Delhi, acid attack cases in Kerala mostly happened in second-tier cities. Kochi and Kozhikode, the two leading cities, did not record a single incident. Out of all the 252 cases, only 34 were recorded in the metro cities while the rest of the offences were registered in the second-tier cities, towns or rural areas. In 2016 also, Kerala registered the same number of cases and was placed fourth in the chart.

Other south Indian states are far behind Kerala when it comes to acid attacks. Only Andhra Pradesh can distantly match Kerala as they had nine cases, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu registered four and five cases, respectively. Telangana had three cases, while no similar cases were recorded in Lakshadweep and Puducherry, the two union territories.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the police take acid attack cases very seriously and are pro-active in registering cases. “In certain states, lots of such incidents get smothered and cases are rarely registered,” he said.

“When such incidents happen, we assign DySPs to investigate the matter and ensure that the accused are successfully prosecuted,” he added.

Behera further said he is mulling over handing the task of monitoring all the acid attack cases to the Women’s Cell SP. “The district police chiefs are dealing with numerous cases. Hence Women Cell SP  can monitor the cases better. We want to chargesheet the accused in 10-15 days and finish the trial at the earliest.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
acid attack Kerala
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Gallery
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp