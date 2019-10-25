Home States Kerala

Will take responsibility given by party, says Kerala BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai

Pillai, considered a moderate, took charge of the party after the then chief Kummanam Rajashekharan was posted as Mizoram Governor in 2018.

Published: 25th October 2019 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai (File photo| EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP Kerala unit president P S Sreedharan Pillai, who has been appointed as Governor of Mizoram, on Friday said the party has entrusted him with responsibility and he accepted it.

Pillai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to him about the posting a few days ago.

"Party has given me responsibility and I will take it. My tenure as BJP chief was about to get over. The Prime Minister had a few days ago spoken to me about the posting," Pillai told PTI.

Asked about the new BJP chief for the state, he said the party will decide that.

"Mizoram is a place which has got similar geographical conditions like Kerala. I was not getting much time for reading and writing. I think now, I may get a chance," he said.

ALSO READ: Girish Chandra Murmu appointed as new Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal moved to Goa

Pillai, who was the leading the BJP in Kerala when the state witnessed violent protests over the Sabarimala issue last year, said during his term vote share and party membership increased.

"The first challenge I faced as state president was the Sabarimala issue. Later we got nearly 70 per cent increase in vote share in certain elections. Similar increase was there in the party membership too. I am happy that I was able to perform the duties assigned to me," he said.

Pillai, considered a moderate, took charge of the party after the then chief Kummanam Rajashekharan was posted as Mizoram Governor in 2018.

He is the third Keralite to be appointed as Mizoram Governor after Vakkom Purushothaman (2011-2014) and Rajashekharan who held the charge from May 29, 2018 to March 8, 2019.

Currently, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi is holding additional charge of Mizoram after Rajashekharan resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Pillai, a native of Venmony in Alappuzha district, is a practising lawyer and an author who has penned over a hundred books.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala BJP Chief P S Sreedharan Pillai Governor of Mizoram
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp