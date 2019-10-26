Home States Kerala

Chargesheet filed against IS man who planned suicide attack

Published: 26th October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against a Palakkad native and a member of an IS module in Kerala who allegedly planned a suicide attack. The chargesheet was filed at the NIA court in Kochi against Riyas Aboobacker, 29, of Muthalamada, Palakkad.
Riyas was radicalised from 2017 onwards. He was influenced by Abdul Rashid Abdulla and Ashfaq Majeed, IS operatives who had absconded from Kerala. He was in touch with IS operatives abroad on social media platforms.

“From July 2018 onwards, he had contacted his associates and shared the ideology of IS besides revealing his intention to perform hijra to the Islamic State. In October 2018, Riyas had organised clandestine meetings in Kochi, wherein he decided to organise suicide attacks for furthering the activities of the IS in India. He had also motivated and sought support from his co-conspirators for carrying out terrorist acts,” a press release from NIA stated.

It was in April 2019 the NIA carried out raids at the residences of Riyas and three other associates in Kerala.

They were later arraigned as accused in the case against Keralites who joined the IS in Afghanistan. Based on the evidence recovered from the raid, NIA arrested Riyas on April 29 this year.

