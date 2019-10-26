Home States Kerala

CPM to check Sudhakaran’s remarks post-Aroor defeat

The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday has reportedly assessed that the controversial remarks against Shanimol contributed to the party’s defeat.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

G Sudhakaran

G Sudhakaran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader and Works Minister G Sudhakaran’s offensive remarks about Congress candidate Shanimol Usman might have contributed to the setback in Aroor, the CPM state leadership has observed. The party district committee will conduct a detailed probe into the loss of its sitting seat.

The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday has reportedly assessed that the controversial remarks against Shanimol contributed to the party’s defeat. The party also observed that the police case registered against Shanimol for obstructing road work based on a complaint from PWD officials too came at an inopportune moment. The party feels that this too led to the consolidation of minority votes in UDF’s favour.  

“Unnecessary remarks and frivolous controversies should have been avoided. There was also an anti-incumbency factor in the coastal areas, following flooding due to monsoon. Similarly, an additional push would have led to the CPM winning in Ernakulam. Had Manu Roy contested as a party candidate, the result would have been different,” said a source.

Meanwhile speaking to media persons, Sudhakaran said the blame for the defeat should not be put on him. The remarks did not lead to the party’s failure. There was a vote erosion in the coastal regions, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM G Sudhakaran Shanimol Usman Aroor Kerala bypolls
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp