Father Kottoor threatened me: Jomon Puthenpurackal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abhaya Case Action Council convenor Jomon Puthenpurackal told the CBI special court hearing the Abhaya case that prime accused Fr Thomas Kottoor had threatened him.

Jomon told the court on Thursday that when he was taking part in a public meeting in Kottayam in December 1993 in connection with the Abhaya case, Kottoor called him aside and threatened him that he would face dire consequences if he went ahead with the case.

Jomon also said his own brother tried to kill him after being instigated by Kottoor. Meanwhile, Jomon, who was listed as a prosecution witness, was reprimanded by the court for not sticking to facts during the hearing.

Observing that Jomon was mostly relying on hearsay, Judge K Sanilkumar said things that Jomon said based on heresy could not be recorded.

Jomon said he and other action council leaders had visited the Pius X Convent a few days after the death of Sr Abhaya and the then mother superior told them about Abhaya’s veil, slippers and a hand axe that were found in the kitchen. The CBI case is that the hand axe was used to club the nun to death by Kottoor, second accused Fr Jose Poothrikkayil and third accused Sr Sephy. The defence counsel tried to pick holes in his claims saying they did not have documentary evidence to substantiate it.