Kochi to get it's own 'Operation Anantha'

Pinarayi Vijayan said that lapses on the part of authorities to monitor the regular cleaning of roads and pre-monsoon preparation resulted in flooding.

Published: 26th October 2019 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 12:11 AM

kochi waterlogging, kochi rains

Motorists had a tough time in waterlogged roads of Kochi after continuous rains hit the city. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kochi will soon get it's own 'Operation Anantha' to deal with frequent flooding, the latest instance of which was seen on October 21. A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to form an action plan to find a solution to the problem faced by the commercial capital of the state, on Friday.

"A flood mitigation programme will be implemented for Kochi. Thiruvananthapuram has experience in disaster mitigating plans to deal with flood," said Chief Minister. He said a comprehensive plan as a follow up of 'operation breakthrough' will be completed in three months. According to him an existing programme to clean-up the canals would be restructured.

An executive of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority will be convened soon. Chief Minister said lapses on the part of authorities to monitor the regular cleaning of roads and pre-monsoon preparation resulted in flooding.

"I cannot say it was a problem created all of a sudden. Clogging of drainage was the main cause of flooding," he said.

Local government minister AC Moideen said encroachments in canals would be cleared as part of the action plan. He refused to blame Kochi Corporation for the flood. He said the focus was on finding a solution to the problem. 

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain who attended the meeting said the corporation will take the lead in implementing the project. "The corporation cannot meet the expense from its plan fund. The engineering department will carry out the works as prepared in the action plan," she said. Operation Anantha was started as a fast-track flood mitigation project in 2015. It had an administrative sanction of Rs 32 crore.

High Court wrapped the corporation for not addressing the water inundation in Kochi, on Tuesday. It had directed the authorities to form a committee to find a solution to the problems in 10 days.

CM's suggestion to avoid flooding
1. An action plan for the corporation on timely cleaning of drainage
2. Ensure daily cleaning of roads
3. Mandatory pre-monsoon sanitation works

Worst affected location
KSRTC bus stand
South railway station
P and T Colony
Udaya Colony
Ayyappankavu
Kaloor
Edapalli

Canals to be de-clogged
Mullaseri
Perandoor
Market
Edapaalli Road

