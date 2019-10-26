Home States Kerala

Periya murder case: CBI re-registers FIR

Aggrieved by the shoddy investigation and findings of the Crime Branch, parents of both victims filed a petition at the High Court seeking a CBI investigation in the case.

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has re-registered the FIR in the case related to the murder of two Youth Congress leaders allegedly by CPM workers at Periya in Kasaragod. The FIR was re-registered at the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court after taking over the probe from the state Crime Branch following a Kerala High Court order.

As many as 14 persons arrested in the case were listed as accused in the CBI FIR as well. The accused are Peethambaran A, Saji C George, Suresh KM, Anil Kumar K, Gijin, Shrirag R, Aswin A, Subeesh, Murali A, Ranjith T, Pradeep, Manikandan B, Balakrishnan N and Manikandan.

The agency has charged them with offences under Sections 143, 147, 148, 341, 326, 201, 212, 120-B, 118 and 301. The case is being probed by the CBI’s Special Crime Branch (SCB) unit, Thiruvananthapuram.

Youth Congress leaders Kripesh and Sarat Lal were attacked and murdered allegedly by CPM workers at Kaliyatt in Periya village in Kasaragod on February 17 this year because of political enmity. Initially, the local police investigated the case and later the probe was taken over by the Crime Branch which filed a chargesheet against 14 persons at the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Hosdurg, in May this year. Currently, 11 accused are in judicial custody and the remaining three are out on bail.

Aggrieved by the shoddy investigation and findings of the Crime Branch, parents of both victims filed a petition at the High Court seeking a CBI investigation in the case. Following the consent of CBI, the High Court directed the agency to take over the probe.

