Two persons run over by lorry in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Two people died after a lorry ran over them near Chathannoor post office here, in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased are Suresh, 40, of Valiyaveedu at Mulavana in Kundara and Don Bosco, 41, of Abhijith Vilasom, Fatima junction in Padappakkara. Both are construction labourers and were heading towards their worksite.

The incident took place around 7.30am when the duo was riding on a motorcycle towards Parippally side.

The mishap happened when the motorists tried to overtake the lorry and another bus carrying employees of ISRO tried to overtake both the lorry and the motorcycle at the same time.

The bus hit the motorcycle throwing them under the lorry that ran over and killed them on the spot.