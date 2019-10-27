1 dead, many hurt in 3 separate mishaps

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A youth was killed and 11 others were injured in two different accidents in the district on Saturday. In the first accident that occurred around 4.45am, 20-year-old Abdul Majeed was killed and the pillion rider seriously injured. The injured person has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital. The incident occurred near Iringadanpalli,when a truck hit the bike on which the two youngsters were travelling. stopped at a traffic signal. According to the Chevayur police, Abdulmajeed succumbed to injuries at the Medical College Hospital. He is a native of Pookootumpadam, Manjeri. Police have registered a case against the driver of the truck.

Bus rams lorry: Several hurt

In yet another accident that occurred near the Vadakkumbadu Higher Secondary School, Paleri, on Saturday, a KSRTC bus and a lorry collided injuring 10 passengers. The injured passengers and the driver of the KSRTC bus were immediately taken to Perambra Taluk Hospital. The incident occurred around 8am.

The KSRTC bus from Thottilpalam depot was heading towards Thamarassery when it collided with the lorry coming from Perambra.20 injured as private buses collide Malappuram: Twenty persons were injured when two private buses collided at Ariyalur near Vallikkunnu here on Saturday. Two of the grievously injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College.