Adverse weather affected fair bypoll in Ernakulam: TJ Vinodh

KOCHI: Newly-elected Ernakulam MLA TJ Vinodh said the heavy downpour on polling day adversely affected the free and fair conduct of by-poll in his constituency. He was speaking to media persons here on Saturday.

“We were expecting at least 75 per cent polling in the by-election. But the heavy downpour prevented many families from casting their votes. Though we requested extending polling for two more hours in the wake of the torrential rain, the Election Commission didn’t approve our plea. Meanwhile, CPM was expecting to obtain a victory from the downpour. Amidst all these challenges, I consider my simple majority equal to a 50,000 votes majority,” said Vinodh.

The Ernakulam DCC president also charted out his priorities for the upcoming two years as the city’s MLA. “My major focus will be on the constitution of the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) which will boost infrastructure facilities for transportation in the city. Secondly, we will have to look into the issues of the availability of potable water. Thirdly, we have to streamline the work of waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram with the support of the state government. Fourthly, we have to build shelters for the homeless in the city,” said Vinodh.

The former deputy mayor also agreed to criticisms on the inaction of Kochi corporation during the heavy downpour. “The heavy rain that poured in on October 21 was the biggest in terms of magnitude since 1989. Though I agreed to the criticism of the corporation’s delayed response to the issue, the city administration cannot single-handedly solve waterlogging. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd’s (KMRL) unscientific footpath construction also has a role in the issue,” he said.

Vinodh also refused to respond to the requests for a change in Kochi corporation leadership. “The decision to bring in new faces in the corporation and party will be taken by the state leadership. Though there are several opinions in a democratic setup, the final decision will be taken by the party,” he said.

He also played down the issue of poor quality roads by pointing out the involvement of several agencies in the ownership. “Many are raising baseless allegations in the name of Kochi city roads. A few individuals are blaming us for the poor quality of Kaloor-Kathrikadavu Road despite the fact that it is maintained by Greater Kochi Development Authority (GCDA),” he said.

“Whereas, Pandit Karuppan Road was renovated for ensuring drinking water connections to all residents of the area under the Amrut project. The corporation is planning to revive these roads through bituminous concrete and bituminous macadam (BMBC) tarring,” said Vinodh.