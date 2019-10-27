Dalit sisters' death: Opposition parties accuse police, government of helping accused

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: With the police and prosecution in the dock for acquitting the three accused in the suicide of two minor Dalit sisters in Attappalam near Walayar, following sexual exploitation, the opposition is squarely blaming the state government and the police for the outcome.BJP district president E Krishnadas said if the police won’t go in appeal in the case, the BJP will extend all help to the mother of the children. The government should enquire into the lapses on part of the police and initiate suitable action, he demanded. He said the acquittal will move the conscience of every individual.

“The police had all along adopted an approach helpful to the accused. Now it’s also been proved that the accused were locally connected to the ruling party,” said Krishnadas.The postmortem had clearly found that the sisters had been were sexually exploited. Both the CPM and the Congress, however, tried to influence the police to help the culprits, he said. “The cultural leaders of the state too are strangely quiet and this needs to be protested as well,” he added.

Law minister’s response

The government will consider appealing against the verdict of the POCSO court, said the Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes A K Balan. In a statement, Balan said that cases of abetment to suicide and rape too had been charged against the accused, apart from the provisions of POCSO.“If there have been lapses on part of the police, it will be probed in a detailed manner and suitable action will be taken,” he added.

Youth Congress protest

Despite the fact that the postmortem revealed sexual exploitation, police failed to find evidence and the prosecution too needs to be blamed, said Bobban Mattumantha, president of the Youth Congress assembly committee. “This will also reflect on the Home Department, which did not entrust any other agency to probe the case,” said Bobban Mattumantha. The case should be reinvestigated, he added.