Govt’s anti-woman, anti-Dalit face has come to the fore: Chennithala 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government’s anti-woman and anti-dalit face has been exposed in the wake of the acquittal of the accused in the Walayar siblings death case, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. In a statement, Chennithala said the police deliberately committed lapses even after knowing that the siblings were sexually exploited.

He alleged that instead of ensuring justice for the mother of the children, the government was keen on protecting the accused. “The government should clarify what prevented the police from conducting a proper investigation and collecting sufficient evidence. This case proves that the government’s tall promises of bringing the guilty to book was an eyewash,” said Chennithala.