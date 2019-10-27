Home States Kerala

HC quashes CUK’s show-cause notice to professor, calls it illegal

He told the court that the sub-committee had already concluded he was not eligible, reducing the show-cause notice to a sham.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:27 AM

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: In a relief to one of the most accomplished professors in Central University of Kerala (CUK), the High Court of Kerala quashed a report by an internal committee finding him ineligible to hold the post. Without getting into the merit of the case, the High Court found that the Executive Council—the highest decision-making body of the university—ran a ‘full-fledged’ inquiry without even informing the professor and concluded that he was ineligible. Kalarikad Jonah Thomas, professor, Department of Physics, moved the court after the university served a show-cause notice on him asking him to explain the findings of the sub-committee of the Executive Council.

He told the court that the sub-committee had already concluded he was not eligible, reducing the show-cause notice to a sham. The sub-committee’s report said that Prof Thomas did not have the requisite 10 years of teaching experience and/ or research experience to be eligible for the post of professor.  It said he was only an ‘instructor’ at Sungkyunkwan University at Suwon in South Korea from March 2009 to June 2012. Arguing for Prof Thomas, advocate Elvin Peter P J said his client was not allowed to explain in the first place. He has around 16 years of research and teaching experience. Even before joining the Korean university, he had 10 years of post-doctoral research experience. 

He was the research associate at the Cavendish Laboratory, which is the Department of Physics at the University of Cambridge from 1998 to 2000. Then he was the Royal Society Research Fellow from 2000 to 2008.  After his stint in Korea, he returned to the UK and joined the London Centre for Nanotechnology of University College, London (UCL). 

He has publications in around 30 international journals, including three publications in Physical Review Letter, the revered journal from the house of American Physical Society, and also in the Science Magazine.
The selection committee of the Central University of Kerala ranked him first among all candidates, recommended him for the post of professor.

He was selected and appointed by the same Executive Council, which is now running an inquiry against him. Sources said Prof Thomas is one of the few dissenting voices during internal meetings, and at Academic Council meetings. “He is being targetted for voicing his views, which are not popular with the person running the university,” said a source.

