Left on Right track

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Last week while addressing an election convention at Vattiyoorkavu, former chief minister Oommen Chandy was almost priestly in his demeanour. Confident of making it big riding on the Sabarimala wave, he kept accusing the Left over the Sabarimala fiasco.

Roughly around the same time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is otherwise known for his aggressive political posturing too spoke on Sabarimala at another venue. Quoting his political opponents and then countering them point-by-point is what he normally does. Curiously this time around, Pinarayi chose to elaborate on the developmental activities carried out at the hill shrine. Pinarayi’s posturing was subtler and hence proved more effective.

On a similar note, after the thumping victory in Konni and Vattiyoorkavu - a win that ‘poohpoohed’ the open call made by community heads - none of the Left leaders were aggressive in their posturing. To repeated questions from the media on their stance on the Nair Service Society, post-victory, the winning candidates as well as senior Left leaders chose to respond in a mature fashion. This approach is actually a novel one for the Left in Kerala.

Apparently, going back to the masses appears to be the new mantra adopted by the Left, at least for now. The CPM-led Left front seems to have realised the power of positive campaigning and connecting with the common man. Under fire after its humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls - which was mainly attributed to the Sabarimala issue - the CPM state leadership first took up door-to-door visits to understand the pulse of the people.

The party subtly admitted to having failed to connect with the general sentiment over Sabarimala, by not effectively communicating its actual stance on the women entry issue. The process of course-correction was then implemented in a methodical manner. Getting in touch with the masses at the grassroots level and establishing a one-to-one connect was the tactics adopted. And it clicked too. “We decided to go back to the people and listen to them. We sought their advice, suggestions and were open to criticism too. We conveyed that we are ready to admit our mistakes, if any, and make necessary amendments. A process of course correction was initiated in full flow and is still on. We were determined to win back people’s confidence,” said CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai.

With the state hovering on the threshold of elections - with local body polls in 2020 and assembly elections in 2021 - the Left seems to have realised, albeit the hard way, the power of positive campaigning and the benefits of a people-centric approach. By fielding young candidates with just the right people-connect in all constituencies worked well for the Left. A large base of impartial, relatively apolitical voters who pay close attention to a candidate’s profile, was wooed by fielding apt candidates.

In the present scenario, there is a section of voters in Kerala who are more or less impartial and ready to adapt as per current developments. Individual candidates matter to them, as evident from the better electoral performances by V K Prasanth, K U Jenish Kumar and Shanimol Osman. Even the votes garnered by K Surendran in Konni highlight the impact of this ‘individual’ element in the electoral results. The bypolls have shown that a politically aware electorate cannot be easily influenced, points out political commentator N M Pearson.

The CPM state leadership which met soon after the byelections feels that the Left can continue in power in 2021 too if the party continues to move forward in its recently adopted approach. As per its own claims, the Left government has fulfilled 90 percent of the promises in its manifesto. Avoiding unnecessary controversies and corruption allegations, actually listening to people would do wonders, feel Left leaders. At the same time, the Left front seeks to continue its fight as a sole alternative to protect secular credentials.

Had there been no controversy over Sudhakaran’s remarks on Shanimol, things would have been different in Aroor. Similarly, the Left should have put forth a party candidate in Ernakulam. With the dip in vote share for the UDF, it would have easily led to the LDF wresting the Congress bastion. The party has hence decided to focus more on developmental activities, said a senior CPM leader.

Times have changed and politics too have undergone changes. This was brought home to the LDF the hard way. Now, it is the time for the Communists to live up to those expectations.

Reversal in fortune for Left front post Lok Sabha debacle

Thorough introspection on matters

Carried out house visits and listened to people’s criticism

Reached out to the masses and explained the Left stance on faith and Sabarimala

Efforts to avoid unnecessary controversies

Fielded popular, young faces in byelections

Positive campaigning throughout the elections

Projecting government’s achievements and fulfilling promises in the Left manifesto

Deliberate efforts to avoid arrogant posturing before voters

More opportunities given to youngsters and performers