Siblings’ death: Concerted efforts to sabotage case?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The failure on the part of the investigation team to establish the role of the three accused in the case related to the sexual harassment and mysterious deaths of two minor Dalit sisters at Walayar raises suspicion of an orchestrated effort to save them.

The Pocso court had on Friday acquitted three of the accused citing lack of sufficient evidence. Though the full judgment is yet to be out, it’s evident that the court acquitted them after the investigation team failed to resolve the mysteries behind the deaths.

Reacting to the court verdict, the victims’ mother said the police committed serious lapses in probe. She had told the police that she once witnessed the elder girl being sexually abused by one of the accused. She also alleged that the police did not provide her with the details of autopsy. Of the two victims, the elder sister aged 13 was found hanging inside the house on January 13, 2017, and the younger one aged 9, in the same room on March 4.

Autopsy report reveals sexual abuse

Eyewitnesses had said the two sisters were found hanging from the same spot on the roof. The bodies were about 8 feet up from the ground. Though the police termed it to be a case of suicide, how could the little girls tie the rope that high remains unanswered. This has raised suspicion about the police account of the deaths. The postmortem report had clearly stated that the two sisters were sexually assaulted before their death. They were abused several times, it said. The forensic report of the first victim too said she was subjected to unnatural sex before death. Yet, it is alleged that the police failed to establish the role of the accused.

They also failed to establish the second victim’s statement with regard to her sister’s death. She had said she saw two masked men coming out of the house, after which her sister’s body was found hanging. It’s assumed that the probe team’s failure to address these points led to the court acquitting the accused.



Similarly, there are allegations that local CPM leaders intervened to sabotage the case from the beginning. This was to save two of the accused, who were DYFI workers. That the counsel for the accused was appointed the chairman of the Child Welfare Committee has also raised eyebrows.

The chargesheet in the case was prepared by a high-level police team led by ASP G Poonguzhali and DySP M J Sojan. They were appointed after serious lapses were pointed out in the probe by the first investigation team. A sub-inspector was suspended and department-level action was taken against the CI and DySP who were part of the initial investigation team.

On Friday, the Pocso court acquitted three of the accused - first, second and fourth - citing lack of sufficient evidence. A week ago, the third accused was let off by the same court for want of proper circumstantial, scientific, medical or direct evidence to link them to the case. The Juvenile Justice Board which completed the trial of the fifth accused, a juvenile, is yet to deliver the judgment.

