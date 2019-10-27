Two Plus II students found hanging inside house

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Two Plus II students were found dead hanging inside a house at Chakkarakkallu on Saturday evening. According to Chakkarakkallu police, the deceased are Anjali,17, daughter of Ashokan and Sunitha of Thalamunda, and Aditya,17, daughter of Satheeshan and Bindu of Kanhirode. Both were students of Chembilode Higher Secondary School, Kannur. Both Anjali and Aditya returned from school to the former’s house in the afternoon and went upstairs. Those at the house turned suspicious after the two didn’t come out of their room. A search found the duo hanging inside the room.