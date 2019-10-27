VS Achuthanandan’s condition stable, says medical bulletin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister and Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman V S Achuthanandan, who was admitted to a private hospital following blood pressure variations on Friday, was shifted to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology on Saturday. His condition is stable, said a hospital bulletin.

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute said VS was admitted with a left thalamic bleed. “His brain scans have revealed a small bleed and it is being treated. His neurological status remains stable and he is responding to treatment. His vital organs are stable. Close family members are with him, said the medical bulletin.