Young married couple mowed down by private bus in Adoor

By Express News Service

ADOOR: A young couple was mowed down by a bus here on Saturday. Syam Kumar, 30, of Shanthi Bhavan, Nooranadu, and his wife Shilpa, 27, were returning home after buying medicines when the bus knocked them over.

Eyewitnesses said the bus, which was going to Mannadi from Mavelikkara, lost control and ploughed into the duo who was walking by the side of the road before hitting a tree. Local residents and Fire and Rescue Services officers retrieved the bodies. Pathanamthitta district police chief said the licence and permit of the bus will be cancelled after consultations with the department concerned. Police suspect the driver, who fled, was drunk.