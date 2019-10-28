Dalit sisters' death: Opposition protests over Walayar case disrupts Kerala assembly proceedings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 16th session of the legislative assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with the Opposition forcing adjournment of House proceedings after the government refused to heed to their demand for a CBI probe into the Walayar case.



ALSO READ | Pocso court acquits 3 accused in minor Dalit girls’ death case



The case relates to the mysterious death and sexual exploitation of two minor Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakad in 2017 and the recent acquittal of all the accused by a POCSO court for want of evidence.

Demanding a CBI probe into the case, the Opposition gave a notice for moving an adjournment motion on the matter when Zero Hour began.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who replied to the notice for adjournment motion said the government will 'seriously examine' if a CBI probe or a re-investigation in the case is needed and would take action accordingly.



ALSO READ | Dalit sisters' death: ‘Investigation team failed to provide relevant evidence’

Protesting the government's refusal to give a firm assurance on CBI probe, Opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the House. Some UDF MLAs climbed on to the Speakers dais and shouted slogans.



Unable to carry out the proceedings smoothly, the Speaker rushed through the day's business and adjourned the House for the day.