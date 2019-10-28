Home States Kerala

Dalit sisters' death: Opposition protests over Walayar case disrupts Kerala assembly proceedings

The case relates to the mysterious death and sexual exploitation of two minor Dalit siblings at Walayar in 2017 and the recent acquittal of all the accused by a POCSO court for want of evidence.

Published: 28th October 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mahila morcha activists burning effigy in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in front of secretariat demanding CBI probe on Valayar case.

Mahila morcha activists burning effigy in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in front of secretariat demanding CBI probe on Walayar case. ( Photo | EPS, BP Depu )

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 16th session of the legislative assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with the Opposition forcing adjournment of House proceedings after the government refused to heed to their demand for a CBI probe into the Walayar case.

ALSO READ | Pocso court acquits 3 accused in minor Dalit girls’ death case

The case relates to the mysterious death and sexual exploitation of two minor Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakad in 2017 and the recent acquittal of all the accused by a POCSO court for want of evidence.

Demanding a CBI probe into the case, the Opposition gave a notice for moving an adjournment motion on the matter when Zero Hour began.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who replied to the notice for adjournment motion said the government will 'seriously examine' if a CBI probe or a re-investigation in the case is needed and would take action accordingly.

ALSO READ | Dalit sisters' death: ‘Investigation team failed to provide relevant evidence’

Protesting the government's refusal to give a firm assurance on CBI probe, Opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the House. Some UDF MLAs climbed on to the Speakers dais and shouted slogans.

Unable to carry out the proceedings smoothly, the Speaker rushed through the day's business and adjourned the House for the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit Sisters' death Walayar case CBI Probe Kerala Assembly
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp