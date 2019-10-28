Five first-time MLAs join Kerala assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five first time MLAs joined 14th assembly as they formally sworn in on the first day of the 16th session on Monday. KU Janeesh Kumar (Konni), MC Kamarudheen (Manjeshwar), VK Prasanth (Vattiyoorkavu), Shanimol Usman (Aroor), TJ Vinod (Ernakulam) have formally become the members of the assembly.



The excitement of attending the assembly was visible on the newcomers. Kamarudheen was the most cheerful as he waved around him before taking oath in the name of God, in Kannada.



Kamarudheen shook hands with Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Among the new MLAs only was Prasanth looked colourful as he wore a bright blue shirt while the others were clad in whites or white and black patterns.

LDF MLAs walked to the front row of the ruling bench and make it a point to shake hands with Chief Minister. Prasanth even received a pat from the lone BJP MLA, O Rajagopal, when he went to greet other members.



When Shanimol rose to take her turn for oath-taking, Finance Minister and Alappuzha MLA, T M Thomas Isaac, welcomed her with folded hands. The new MLAs were cheered by supporters from the visitors' gallery.

The camaraderie, however, was short-lived as the floor witnessed din as the opposition staged protest against the denial of adjournment motion demanding CBI probe in the murder of minors form Walayar in Palakkad.