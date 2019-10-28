Home States Kerala

Three suspected Maoists feared dead in police firing in Palakkad

Kerala Police have been fighting the emergence of Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) in the state in the last couple of years.

Published: 28th October 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three suspected Maoists are feared dead in an exchange of fire with Kerala police at Palakkad on Monday morning. Police sources said the firing took place at Manchakatti in Palakkad when Thunderbolt commando team of Kerala Police was conducting a combing operation based on an input that a few Maoists were using the forest as a hideout.

Senior police officers have rushed to the spot and more details are awaited. Police have not revealed the identity of the deceased and a search is on for the remaining people who were in the group.

Kerala Police have been fighting the emergence of Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) in the state in the last couple of years and the latest incident has put the focus on Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (KKT) tri-junction where Maoists have been establishing a presence.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' assessment of the LWE violence in Kerala has been worrying as no violence was reported in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu while 23 incidents were reported in Kerala between 2014 and 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists Kerala Maoists killed
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp