3 Maoists, including woman, killed during encounter in Agali forest

KOCHI: Three suspected Maoists including a woman were killed in an exchange of fire with the Kerala Police at Agali in Palakkad on Monday.

Police officers claimed the firing took place at Manchakatti, Agali, during the Kerala Police thunderbolt commando team’s combing operation following a tipoff that a few Maoists were using the forest as a hideout. The Maoists were secretly organising a camp, according to the police.

The deceased were identified as Sreemathi, Aravind of Chikmangalur, Karnataka and Karthi of Tamil Nadu. The three were said to be members of Bhavani Dalam (squad).

Senior police officers are camping at the spot to assess the situation. Police claimed the combing team was forced to retaliate when the Maoist group opened fire at them. The police are yet to officially confirm on the recovery of weapons from the firing site though they claimed they had found four fire arms that included an AK-47. Another member — identified as Manivasakkam — suffered injuries and fled the scene.

A senior police officer said: “We’re continuing with the combing as more people are suspected to be in the group which ran for cover when the commando team opened fire. The bodies will be shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination.”

It was the third encounter killing of Maoists after the LDF government assumed power in the state in 2016. The first took place at Nilambur in November 2016 when Koppam Devarajan, CPI (Maoist) central committee member, and Ajita aka Kaveri were killed by the police in a special operation.

In the second incident in Wayanad in March 2019, the police shot dead C P Jaleel, a resident of Malappuram district, who was suspected to be a CPI (Maoists) cadre, on a resort premises at Wayanad where a 10-member Maoist group had reached demanding food.

After the ‘Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Policy’ of the Kerala Police failed to evoke any response from the CPI (Maoists), the Kerala Police replaced it with an offensive “Surrender or Assault Scheme” to deal with insurgents operating in the state.

In the last three years, the Kerala Police have been devising various measures to deal with the Left-Wing Extremists (LWEs) in the state. In the wake of the latest encounter death, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (KKT) tri-junction, where the police say Maoists have been establishing a strong presence,is under renewed focus.

According to a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) assessment of the Left-Wing Extremist violence in Kerala, while no violence was reported in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, 23 incidents were reported in Kerala between 2014 and 2017.