Assault case against me settled out of court: IPS R Nishanthini tells HC

 IPS officer R Nishanthini informed the Kerala High Court that a criminal case registered against her for assaulting a bank manager in 2011 had been settled out of court. 

Published: 29th October 2019 06:07 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IPS officer R Nishanthini informed the Kerala High Court that a criminal case registered against her for assaulting a bank manager in 2011 had been settled out of court. 

According to the prosecution, Nishantini and other police personnel had brutally assaulted Percy Joseph Desmond, a former Union Bank of India manager, at the office of the ASP, Idukki. He was assaulted on allegations that he had caught hold of the hand of a woman police constable when she had approached him at the bank for a loan.

When the case came up for hearing, counsel for Nishanthini submitted that the case was settled at Ernakulam meditation centre after the complainant was offered a compensation of `10 lakh on July 18. The High Court had also accepted the mediation agreement, she submitted.

Percy Joseph also filed an affidavit stating that he had no objection in quashing the complaint pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thodupuzha and all further proceedings in the matter.Nishanthini submitted that as the parties in the case had arrived at an amicable settlement, no useful purpose would be served in continuing the prosecution. 

