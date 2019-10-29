Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Jolly’s arrest recorded in Alphine murder case

The investigation team will also seek the custody of M S Mathew, another accused in the case, to complete further investigation into the suspected murder of Sily. 

Published: 29th October 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police taking Prime accused Jollyamma to house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery.

Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE : The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Koodathayi serial murder case, on Monday, recorded the arrest of Jollyamma Joseph, alias Jolly, 47, in connection with the suspected murder of Alphine, the fifth victim in the case.

A team of police officers led by Thiruvambady station house officer Shaju Joseph recorded the formal arrest of Jolly at Kozhikode district jail where she has been lodged after her custody period ended on October 26. 

The investigation team, on the same day, had secured the permission of the Koyilandy Judicial First Class Magistrate court to record the arrest of Jolly in a separate case in connection with the death of Alphine, the two year-old daughter of Shaju and Sily. 

Police sources said they will move an application seeking Jolly’s custody in the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate court on Tuesday to complete further investigation and evidence collection process into the death of Alphine. The police on October 11 had registered a separate case in connection with the suspected murder of Sily, the first wife of Shaju.

The 14-day remand period of Jolly in that case will end on November 4. The investigation team will also seek the custody of M S Mathew, another accused in the case, to complete further investigation into the suspected murder of Sily. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koodathayi murders Jollyamma Joseph Jolly
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp