Periya case: Govt ropes in SC lawyer for opposing CBI probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Solicitor General and Senior Supreme Court lawyer Ranjith Kumar will appear for the state government before the High Court to argue its appeal against a single judge verdict ordering a CBI probe into the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh, and Sarath Lal in Periya, Kasaragod on February 17.

A Division Bench headed by High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar will consider the case on Tuesday.

The CBI probe was ordered by the single judge while allowing a petition filed by the parents of the slain Youth Congress workers.

In its appeal, the government pointed out that the entire findings of the single judge were based on surmises and conjunctures, and not supported by any material and it had not considered the material on record including the case diary.

The government also said that the single judge’s finding, that the investigation officer filed the chargesheet without conducting proper investigation, was totally misconceived and against actual facts. The single judge had set aside the final report already filed by the Crime Branch in the case notwithstanding the fact that no such plea was made by the petitioners, the government had submitted before the High Court.

Meanwhile, the government sought more time to file its response to a petition seeking contempt proceedings against the state police chief for not handing over the files of the case to the CBI.

The court adjourned the contempt case until November 5.



Loss of face

Earlier the government had courted controversy by bringing a Supreme Court lawyer to argue the appeal in Shuhaib murder case and paying more than `50 lakh to him as fees.