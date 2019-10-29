Home States Kerala

Pressure on leaders over Youth Cong reconstitution as over 30 leaders quit

MLAs Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinathan are frontrunners for the post of the next YC state president

Published: 29th October 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:09 AM

By M Arun
Express News Service

KOCHI: The clamour for Youth Congress state committee revamp, which has been pending for the past seven years, is growing louder following the bypoll debacle. 

As many as 30 leaders, including Alappuzha Parliament constituency president S Dipu, have quit the Youth Congress over the last couple of days in protest against the delay in the reconstitution. Now, with local body polls scheduled for next year, sources said the party may be forced to opt for nomination-based selection instead of proper elections to avoid an open rift which could spoil the Congress’ prospects in the LSG polls.  

Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinathan —both MLAs— are the frontrunners for the post of the next YC state president.
Following the brickbats on social media, Youth Congress leaders are planning to raise the issue of the long overdue reconstitution before the AICC and the KPCC leaderships. According to the YC leaders, the delay severely impacted the outfit’s organisational strength, with its functioning coming to a standstill. 
“We, the incumbent  state committee members, have informed the national leadership of our willingness to quit. If we resign now it will be interpreted as a protest against the leadership,” said Youth Congress state vice-president  C R Mahesh. 

According to C R Mahesh, he will submit a letter to KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran urging him to set in motion the process for the overhaul .
However, All Indian Professional Congress (AIPC) state president and former Youth Congress secretary and  Mathew Kuzhalnadan accused the state leadership of putting the onus of reconstitution on the national leadership saying they have expressed their willingness to quit. 

“Though the national leadership has initiated the election process and completed the membership drive the election was not held citing various reasons. It is understood that on many occasions when the central leadership had expressed its willingness to carry out the organisational polls it was the state leadership which resisted it. Hence, there is no point in accusing the Youth Congress national leadership of delaying the reorganisation in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The present committee headed by Dean Kuriakose, MP, was elected in 2012 and its tenure was for three years. When elected to the Lok Sabha, Dean had expressed his willingness to step down. 
However he was asked to continue. As per the norms, those who crossed 35 years cannot  continue in the YC. But, a majority of the office-bearers in the state committee and all other committees had crossed the age limit several years ago.
Kuzhalnadan said  Dean and Mahesh should step down immediately to facilitate the organisational polls.

