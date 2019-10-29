Three die after cleaning biogas plant

Home States Kerala

MALAPPURAM: Three people died after breathing poisonous gas while cleaning a Rubber Board-owned biogas plant at Pathapiriyam near Edavanna on Monday.

The deceased are Joe M John, 37, of Mamoottil House, Chungathara, Vinod Karisseriyil, 36, Anakkallu, and Ajay Kumar, 22, a native of Jagdishpur, Bihar.
Joe and Ajay died inside the plant itself while Vinod breathed his last on his way to the Kozhikode

Medical College. The postmortem examination of the bodies will be conducted on Tuesday.

The deceased are Joe M John, 37, of Mamoottil House, Chungathara, Vinod Karisseriyil, 36, Anakkallu, and Ajay Kumar, 22, a native of Jagdishpur, Bihar. The police said the incident occurred around 12.45pm. Vinod went inside the 10-foot deep plant first, but collapsed after inhaling the gas. In order to rescue him, Joe too went inside but he also collapsed. Ajay too met with a similar fate after entering the plant. Fire and rescue officials from Thiruvali reached the spot and took the three people trapped inside.
Joe and Ajay died inside the plant itself while Vinod breathed his last on his way to the Kozhikode Medical College. The postmortem examination of the bodies will be conducted on Tuesday.
“The cleaning work started this time on the same day the lid was opened. It might’ve increased the risk,” said a society employee.

District Fire Officer Moosa Vadakkethil said supervisory lapse led to the mishap. “A biogas plant contains methane, hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide. The workers should be allowed to enter only after ensuring it is free of these chemicals. Neither it was done nor any safety equipment was used while cleaning the plant. Rescue equipment weren’t used either,” said Moosa.

