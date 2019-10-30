Home States Kerala

Cyclone Kyarr: Kerala to get heavy rain for next two days, 'orange' alert issued for Thiruvananthapuram

After taking the stock of the prevailing weather condition, a 'yellow' alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the district for October 30.

Published: 30th October 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:16 PM

kerala rain

Heavy rainfall lashes Thiruvananthapuram. (File Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state of Kerala is likely to experience heavy showers in the next two days with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along the Kerala coast for
the next 36 hours.

The inclement weather is the result of the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’ and the depression formed over the Maldives- Comorin areas in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded orange alert warning (heavy to very heavy showers) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts on Wednesday. An orange alert has also been issued in Ernakulam, Thrisur, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’ moved westwards with a speed of 08 Kmph in the past six hours and lay centred over west-central and adjoining northwest the Arabian Sea on Wednesday morning. 

It is very likely to move west-southwestwards across the west-central Arabian Sea during next four days and weaken into a severe cyclonic storm by early hours of Thursday and into a cyclonic Storm by evening.

However, the depression over Maldives- Comorin areas which moved northwestwards and lay centered over Maldives- Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep area, 220 km west-southwest of Thiruvananthapuram, is likely to move northwestwards across Lakshadweep Islands during next 36 hours and then emerge into east-central Arabian Sea. 

It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 36 hours, said an IMD bulletin.

The Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea off the coast of Kerala as squally wind, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along off Kerala coast.

Similarly, high waves in the range of 2.5- 4.1 meters are forecasted beyond 10 km off the coast of Lakshadweep Islands from Minicoy to Bitra.

