Home States Kerala

Kerala government urges Centre to amend NDPS Act

Kerala Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan said that the state had already sent letters to the Centre and met respective union ministers with the request to amend the Act.

Published: 30th October 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

TP Ramakrishnan

Kerala Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan (Photo| Facebook/ @tpramakrishnan)

By PTI

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Wednesday urged the Centre to bring necessary amendments in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to ensure stringent punishment to those involved in drug cases.

NDPS Act is an Act that prohibits a person to produce, manufacture, cultivate, possess, sell, purchase, transport, store, and/or consume any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan said the state had already sent letters to the Centre and met respective union ministers with the request to amend the Act. "The present NDPS Act has several limitations. That's why, we have asked the Centre to amend the Act. We want those who possess the contraband substance to get maximum punishment," he said.

The minister added that the situation in which such culprits get bail easily should be avoided. Ramakrishnan said a total of 21,363 cases had been registered under the NDPS Act in the state after the CPI(M)-led LDF government came to power three years ago. "It was against the 4,880 cases registered during the five-year tenure of the previous Congress-led UDF government," he added.

"While the UDF government had registered 11,602 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act, the present Left government has registered over 2.42 lakh cases so far in this regard. Enforcement and awareness drives had been strengthened in the state to reduce consumption of drugs and other contraband substances among people," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala government NDPS Act Kerala drug act TP Ramakrishnan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp