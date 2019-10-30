Home States Kerala

National SC panel to summon chief secy, DGP

The commission will record state govt’s version on alleged lapses in the police probe and prosecution proceedings in the case of Dalit girls’ death

Published: 30th October 2019

National Scheduled Castes Commission vice-chairman Dr L Murugan visiting the house of the two Dalit sisters, who died after being sexually assaulted, at Attappalam near Walayar on Tuesday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: National Scheduled Castes Commission vice-chairman Dr L Murugan on Tuesday stated that he would summon the chief secretary and DGP before the commission to record the state government’s version with regard to the alleged lapses in the police investigation and prosecution proceedings in the death of two Dalit girls who were sexually exploited.

He was speaking to media persons after visiting the house of the the sisters who committed suicide after being sexually assaulted at Attappalam near Walayar. Four of the five accused were acquitted by the court. He spent around 30 minutes speaking to the girls’ parents who apprised him of the developments and stated that the police did not inform them about various developments during the investigation. 
The parents said they had deposed everything in the court including them witnessing the accused sexually assaulting their children.

Murugan said that one of the witnesses who was brought to the court was not cross examined by the lawyers. The person was later told that there was no need to depose. Such lapses had led to justice being denied to the family, he added.

