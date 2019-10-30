Home States Kerala

P Jayarajan is agent of death, CPM bloodthirsty party: Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has termed CPM leader and former Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan as an ‘agent of death’ and CPM a bloodthirsty political party. 

Published: 30th October 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

He was referring to the brutal murder of a Muslim League worker, Ishaq, in Tanur. Chennithala told the House on Tuesday that there are allegations that the murder was committed after the accused had met P Jayarajan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said three persons have been taken into custody in the murder and three others have been identified. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan adjourned the assembly following ruckus in the House regarding the murder.

Deputy leader of Opposition MK Muneer raised the issue by demanding an investigation by a special team into the brutal murder.  “The government is not keen in maintaining peace in the area as the district collector has not called a peace meeting in Malappuram district after the murder,” Muneer said. The chief minister agreed to constitute a special team into the investigation and to conduct an all-party peace meeting at Malappuram.

Jayarajan flays attempts to malign him
Kannur:  CPM state committee member and former district secretary P Jayarajan lashed out at the comments made against him in the state assembly by a Muslim League leader, giving innuendos about his role in the murder of a League worker. He stated that it was as part of the witch 
hunt against him led by the RSS that the League leader made such comments.  “I 
went to Tanur to attend the marriage of the children  
of a local committee 
member. It was not a secret visit,” he said. 

