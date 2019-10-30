Show care while handling Pocso cases: Child rights panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Commission for protection of Child Rights chairman P Suresh has urged police personnel and other officials to show due diligence while handling cases related to Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Those entrusted with maintaining law and order should ensure that the best interests of children are not harmed, said Suresh. He said the purpose of child rights laws was to protect the best interests of children. He was inaugurating a workshop in connection with the Saranabalyam project being implemented as part of the Women and Child Development Department’s Integrated Child Protection Scheme. Suresh said he views seriously the recent incident in Kannur where four girl children committed suicide in

a span of two weeks. He said media reports and social media posts that trigger panic in society should be avoided in such cases. Though police officers detect misuse of Pocso rules in certain cases, they are forced to proceed as per law, said IG (Crime) S Sreejith, who presided over the function.

Bachpan Bachao Andolan executive director Dhananjay Tingal and Excise Joint Commissioner Mohammad Rasheed offered felicitations.