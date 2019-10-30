Home States Kerala

State government free to form Kerala Bank: HC 

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made it clear that the state government was free to proceed with the steps for amalgamation of the district cooperative banks to form Kerala Bank. 

Published: 30th October 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made it clear that the state government was free to proceed with the steps for amalgamation of the district cooperative banks to form Kerala Bank. 

The court, however, observed that no order for amalgamation shall be passed by the Cooperative Society Registrar as ordered by the High court. The court had only interdicted the Registrar in passing orders on final amalgamation. The court passed the order on a plea by the state government seeking to allow the Registrar to pass orders on the merger resolution passed by various district cooperative banks for amalgamating into the new bank. 

The Advocate General submitted that the Reserve Bank of India while its final nod for forming Kerala 
Bank had asked the state government to complete the entire process of the amalgamation by March 31, 2020. The AG, therefore, pleaded that the Registrar be allowed to pass final orders in this regard.

Will proceed after HC cases are disposed of, says minister

T’Puram: Though the Reserve Bank has given green signal for amalgamation of 13 district cooperative banks into Kerala Bank, the process can be completed only after ongoing cases related to the bank’s formation are disposed of by the High Court, Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran told the assembly on Tuesday. The minister said the transformation of loan structure from three-tier to two-tier system will be highly beneficial to customers. Kadakampally said permission had been sought from RBI to mobilise NRI investment into Kerala Bank. He added that formation of Kerala Bank would not affect any primary cooperative societies. The government has time till March 31, 2020, to fulfil the conditions placed by the RBI on Kerala Bank formation. He said as many as 21 cases have been filed in the High Court against the formation of Kerala Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kerala Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp