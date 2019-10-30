Home States Kerala

Walayar sisters' death: Young actors stage protest

Debutant actors Nikhil Jayan, Rashin Khan, and Saju Navodaya also took part in the protest play.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Kochi is not far from Walayar’, reminded a group of young actors, who came together to awaken the collective conscience of Kochiites to the atrocities so blatantly being committed on children and young women of late in the state. 

In the backdrop of the heinous incidents that unfolded at Walayar, a monodrama was performed by actor Navjith Narayanan at Menaka Jn on Tuesday demanding justice for the two minor girls who were raped and found hanging.

The play, which began from Maharaja’s College, ended at Marine Drive. “As actors, we can hold a mirror to society by enacting such atrocities happening in our midst. This will serve to awaken public consciousness and draw attention to gross injustices being committed on the innocent and weak. Citizens should not remain silent. Have we not learned enough lessons from similar incidents in the past in our country, including Soumya’s case and the Nirbhaya case in Delhi?” asked Navjith. 

