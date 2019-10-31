34 tyres of official car replaced in 2 years thanks to Idukki roads, terrain: Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Power Minister MM Mani, who is known for his quick wit and funny one-liners attracting huge followers on his Facebook page, is now finding himself at the receiving end of the social media trolls after an RTI reply said 34 tyres of the minister’s official car were replaced over a period of two years.

Replying to an RTI query by Kochi native S Dhanuraj, the Tourism Department assistant executive engineer said Mani’s official vehicle KL-01 CB 8340 Innova Crysta (diesel) replaced 34 tyres on 10 occasions since 2017.

Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty and Transport Minister AK Saseendran stood in the second spot after they replaced 13 tyres on 4 occasions during the same period.

Though the RTI reply did not mention the cost involved, at the going rate of around `6,000 per tyre, the Power Minister may have spent about `2.04 lakh for the tyre replacement. However, social media was full of memes making fun of the Electricity Minister for replacing tyres nearly two tyres per month in his official vehicle. Responding to the criticism, Mani, in a Facebook post, said it is important to look at how many kilometres the vehicle has run and where has it travelled during the two years, before criticising him. On ordinary roads, the mileage for Crysta is 20,000 km, he pointed out, adding that his vehicle travelled a total of 1,24,075 km in two years.

The minister, who is the MLA from Udumbanchola in Idukki, said one should also look at the hilly terrain of the district, where the roads are steep and zig-zag in nature, making the life of the tyres much lower than those running on ordinary terrain. “This means, the age of the tyre will be much lesser in hilly terrain. Still, the vehicle has got a mileage of 14,597 kms,” he said.

Also, the car’s tyres are replaced neither by the minister or the minister’s office. This is done by the technical department of the Tourism Department, he clarified.