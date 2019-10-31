Home States Kerala

Attappadi tribals have a different tale to tell

Contrary to the official version of the police that the Maoists were gunned down in a fierce gun battle, the tribals of Attappadi have a different story to tell.

Published: 31st October 2019

Thunderbolt personnel patrolling in the Attappadi forest

By A Satish
Express News Service

“In the past two months, the Maoists had expressed their interest to surrender. Former Assistant Superintendent of Police Navaneeth Sharma had initiated action to bring them into the mainstream. The Maoists had talked to the residents of various oorus in Attappadi and sent out feelers that they intended to surrender. Backroom discussions had been going on in this direction,” said Sivaal, a social activist and vice-president of the Thaikula Sangham, a collective of tribal women who fight against vices like alcoholism.

Attappadi has seen the presence of Maoists since 2014 and many raids were conducted when Manoj Kumar was the circle inspector at Agali station. Maoists are like nomads. Even in Attappadi, they do not camp in one place for more than two or three days, said Sivaal who hails from Agali panchayat. With regard to the fourth dead insurgent, Manivasakam, who hails from Tamil Nadu, Sivaal said that he was sick and used to walk with the help of a stick.

Therefore, the argument that he was involved in a gunfire with machine guns is a little hard to stomach.
It is felt that even though former ASP Navaneeth Sharma of Agali police station had initiated talks with them to surrender, after his transfer as commandant of the Kerala Armed Police IV Camp in Kannur one month ago, there was no follow-up, said Sivaal.

Currently, the ASP of Agali police station is M S Hemalatha. The shoot-out between the Maoists and the Thunderbolt personnel occurred in Manjakandi reserve forest located in Pudur panchayat of Attappadi.
When Sharma’s office was contacted, it was found that he had gone to his home town in UP. 

MP demands judicial probe into alleged shootout
Palakkad: VK Sreekantan, MP, who visited Manjakandi forest area of Attappadi on Wednesday evening, said there were no tell-tale signs of any shoot-out between Maoists and the police and he demanded a judicial enquiry into the whole incident. He said the police initially denied him permission to visit Manjakandi forest, but they later agreed. He said there was a small patch of land and there were bamboo poles and some food leftover and this was stated to be the camp of Maoists.

Comments

