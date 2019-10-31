Home States Kerala

AYUSH, MSME to back ayurveda ventures

On the other hand, AYUSH mission is planning to expand its reach in the state.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of an effort to usher in the growth of ayurvedic ventures in the state, AYUSH and MSME departments have charted out umpteen schemes for Ayurvedic entrepreneurs. The department representatives broadly explained the schemes to the delegates at Global Ayurveda Summit on Wednesday.   

Starting from simplifying the registration process to disbursing funds to budding entrepreneurs, the MSME department has charted out many schemes. “We have taken many efforts to facilitate ease of doing business in the state. All the entrepreneurs can now easily register their ventures through Udyogaadhaar website. The public procurement platform is another opportunity for entrepreneurs to cash in on the purchases made by various PSUs. MSME department will also help a group of investors who come as a cluster with a grant of `20 crore to set up ‘common facility centre’. Currently, there are 15 clusters works under the department in the state,” said Prakash G S, deputy director, MSME  Training Institute, Thrissur.

On the other hand, AYUSH mission is planning to expand its reach in the state. “National AYUSH Mission, the flagship programme of the ministry itself, is trying to make the medical systems accessible for the masses. Kerala has excelled in palliative care, infertility clinics, ophthalmic care. Our recent review showed that the medical service is saturated in Kerala. It is time to focus on quality improvement,” said A Raghu, joint advisor (Ayurveda), Ministry of AYUSH.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp