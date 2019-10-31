AYUSH, MSME to back ayurveda ventures

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of an effort to usher in the growth of ayurvedic ventures in the state, AYUSH and MSME departments have charted out umpteen schemes for Ayurvedic entrepreneurs. The department representatives broadly explained the schemes to the delegates at Global Ayurveda Summit on Wednesday.

Starting from simplifying the registration process to disbursing funds to budding entrepreneurs, the MSME department has charted out many schemes. “We have taken many efforts to facilitate ease of doing business in the state. All the entrepreneurs can now easily register their ventures through Udyogaadhaar website. The public procurement platform is another opportunity for entrepreneurs to cash in on the purchases made by various PSUs. MSME department will also help a group of investors who come as a cluster with a grant of `20 crore to set up ‘common facility centre’. Currently, there are 15 clusters works under the department in the state,” said Prakash G S, deputy director, MSME Training Institute, Thrissur.

On the other hand, AYUSH mission is planning to expand its reach in the state. “National AYUSH Mission, the flagship programme of the ministry itself, is trying to make the medical systems accessible for the masses. Kerala has excelled in palliative care, infertility clinics, ophthalmic care. Our recent review showed that the medical service is saturated in Kerala. It is time to focus on quality improvement,” said A Raghu, joint advisor (Ayurveda), Ministry of AYUSH.