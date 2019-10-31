Blast links: NIA gets custody of 2 accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday received four-day custody of two alleged members of an Islamic State (IS) module based in Coimbatore which had links with persons involved in Sri Lanka Easter Sunday blast.

The NIA court in Kochi granted the agency custody of Mohammed Azarudeen and Sheik Hidayathullah from Coimbatore from Wednesday to Saturday.

NIA had approached the court seeking the custody of the duo for a week. According to the agency, the mobile phones and electronic devices recovered during a raid in June at the residences and offices of the duo were examined by experts in CDAC.

This revealed crucial information regarding their links to some of the persons involved in Easter blast. They were taken into custody again to verify these evidence individually.

The NIA had found that Azarudeen had chat with some other accused persons in the Lanka blasts via Facebook. Further investigation revealed that Coimbatore module had operated a Facebook page named ‘Khilafah GFX’ for IS propaganda.

The page had several followers in India and Sri Lanka. Azarudeen was a Facebook friend of Easter Sunday attack mastermind Zaharan Hashim.