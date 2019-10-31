Home States Kerala

Blast links: NIA gets custody of 2 accused

The page had several followers in India and Sri Lanka. Azarudeen was a Facebook friend of Easter Sunday attack mastermind Zaharan Hashim.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday received four-day custody of two alleged members of an Islamic State (IS) module based in Coimbatore which had links with persons involved in Sri Lanka Easter Sunday blast.

The NIA court in Kochi granted the agency custody of Mohammed Azarudeen and Sheik Hidayathullah from Coimbatore from Wednesday to Saturday.

NIA had approached the court seeking the custody of the duo for a week. According to the agency, the mobile phones and electronic devices recovered during a raid in June at the residences and offices of the duo were examined by experts in CDAC.

This revealed crucial information regarding their links to some of the persons involved in Easter blast. They were taken into custody again to verify these evidence individually.

The NIA had found that Azarudeen had chat with some other accused persons in the Lanka blasts via Facebook. Further investigation revealed that Coimbatore module had operated a Facebook page named ‘Khilafah GFX’ for IS propaganda.

The page had several followers in India and Sri Lanka. Azarudeen was a Facebook friend of Easter Sunday attack mastermind Zaharan Hashim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamic State NIA Sri Lanka Easter Sunday blast
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp