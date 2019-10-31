Home States Kerala

Coaches get detached from moving Netravati Express

As soon as the train left Pettah station, the coupling that connects bogies snapped.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:27 AM

The coaches of Thiruvananthapuram-Lokmanyatilak Netravati Express lying idle near Pettah railway station after the engine and two coaches got disconnected from the rest and went ahead unaware of the development in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Passengers travelling in Netravati Express encountered some anxious moments on Wednesday when several coaches got detached near Thiruvananthapuram Pettah station. However, no casualties were reported.

As soon as the train left Pettah station, the coupling that connects bogies snapped. The engine, local coach and AC coach travelled a few kilometres before the loco pilot stopped the train near Kochuveli station. According to Railway officials, the incident occurred at 9.40am.

Later, the Railway mechanical staff reached the spot and brought back the engine and the two bogies and reconnected them to the other coaches. Later, the train resumed its journey to Mumbai. Train service through one track was disrupted for an hour, affecting the schedule of trains originating from Thiruvananthapuram.According to Anilkumar, 46, who was travelling in the general coach of Nethravati Express, “We didn’t notice anything unusual when the train went past Pettah railway station. And when the train pulled up near Kochuveli, we realised that the rest of the bogies were missing. The Railway authorities clarified that the passengers do not feel anything unusual in cases when coupling get disconnected as there is a safe breaking system attached to bogies.

