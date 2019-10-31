Home States Kerala

Cops to summon 4 officials in hammer-throw mishap

The police added the investigators will consult experts to ascertain whether there was a violation of the security procedure, which led to the death, and prepare the charge sheet accordingly.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as protest grows over the alleged laxity in the police investigation into the hammer-throw mishap at the 63rd State Junior Athletic Meet, which claimed the life of a Plus One student, Apheel Johnson, the investigation team has decided to summon four officials of the meet for interrogation. At the same time, the investigation team is yet to take a decision on taking these officials into custody.

According to police sources, the referee for the throw events, Muhammad Kasim, judge TD Martin, and officials KV Joseph and P Narayanan Kutty will be asked to appear before the probe team soon. The decision on arresting these officials is getting delayed as the police consider that none of these officials had any criminal history.

Police said the accused have been charged with the bailable offence of IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence), under which the accused would require to appear before the investigation official and give their statements.

“The investigation clearly pointed to a clear lapse from these officials in organising more than one standard throwing event at the same venue at the same time. Hence, a decision has bee made to book them for causing death by negligence, which is a bailable offence,” said an officer.

The investigation by a three-member expert team, appointed by the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, too had found fault with the simultaneous conduct of the throwing events at the athletic meet and held the officials responsible for Apheel’s death.

Earlier, the parents of the victim met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought a judicial probe into the accident.

COURSE OF ACTION

Referee for the throw events, Muhammad Kasim, judge T D Martin, and officials K V Joseph and P Narayanan Kutty will be asked to appear before probe team

investigators will consult experts to ascertain whether there was a violation of the security procedure, which led to the death

