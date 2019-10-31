Home States Kerala

CPI: Lack of vigil by district leadership

The state leadership’s assessment will be presented at the party district council on November 14 in the presence of the state secretary and it will be further conveyed to lower factions.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI Ernakulam district leadership had ‘lack of vigil politically and organisationally’ in taking out the DIG office march which led to the police lathi charge in which party district secretary P Raju and Eldho Abraham, MLA, suffered injuries, the CPI state council has observed. The conclusion was made by the fact-finding panel entrusted by the party to look into the matter.

The two-day CPI state leadership which concluded here on Wednesday pointed at political and organisational lack of vigil on the part of the district leadership in the DIG office march which exposed the factional feud within the party. Now with the Kanam-led official faction having its way, the factional issues are here to stay. The council meet had witnessed criticism against state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Tuesday. Announcing the decision, Kanam said the party state council observed lack of caution by the district leadership. The state leadership’s assessment will be presented at the party district council on November 14 in the presence of the state secretary and it will be further conveyed to lower factions.

