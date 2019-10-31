Home States Kerala

Cyclone Maha: Heavy rain lashes Kerala, orange alert in 10 districts

The State Disaster Management Authority has sounded Orange alert in 10 districts - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain, due to the effect of Maha cyclone formed over the Arabian sea.

Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain, due to the effect of Maha cyclone formed over the Arabian sea. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains reported across the state as Cyclonic storm Maha over Lakshadweep and the southeast Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 17 kmph.

Heavy rain lashed the catchment area of Mullaperiyar dam, with its water level nearing 130 feet.

The State Disaster Management Authority has sounded Orange alert in 10 districts - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod - and yellow alert in the remaining four districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam.  

ALSO READ: 'Cyclone Maha' to cause widespread rains in Tamil Nadu for next 48 hours

In view of the cyclone, fishing has been banned across the state till November 2nd. Three boats that went from Chavakkad are missing while another fishing boat crashed into breakwater off Nileshwaram. 

The Cyclonic storm is centred over Lakshadweep and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea about 40 km north-northeast of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 110 km north-northeast of Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), 350 km north-northwest of Minicoy (Lakshadweep) and 325 km west-northwest of Kozhikode (Kerala), said Cyclone Warning Centre, India Meteorological Department. 

"The storm is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across Lakshadweep Islands during next 12 hours. Then, it is very likely to move northwestwards, emerge into east-central Arabian Sea during subsequent 12 hours and thereafter move west-northwestwards.

It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next six hours over Lakshadweep area and into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea during subsequent 24 hours," it said. 

Similarly, Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ over westcentral Arabian Sea moved southwestwards with a speed of 13 Kmph during past six hrs, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centred over westcentral Arabian Sea, about 1330 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 670 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 320 km south-southeast of Masirah (Oman). 

It is very likely to move southwestwards across westcentral Arabian Sea during the next three days.

It is very likely to weaken into a Deep Depression during the next 18 hours and further into a Depression during the subsequent six hours.

Damage expected

  • Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain, due to the effect of Maha cyclone formed over the Arabian sea

  • Minor damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of branches

  • Damage to kutcha and pucca roads

  • Some damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards

  • Seawater inundation in low-lying areas after the erosion of kutcha embankments

  • Disaster management authorities have asked people to stay away from beaches and avoid journey to hill areas

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maha cyclone Kerala rains Storm Kyarr Cyclone Maha
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp